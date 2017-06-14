Is Beyoncé in Labor? Here's Why Everyone Thinks She's About to Give Birth!

Are the twins almost here?

Social media is going wild today with speculation that Beyoncé is in labor! After a Shade Room report was posted on Tuesday, the Beyhive has been in overdrive thinking that their favorite singer is about to give birth to her and Jay Z's twins.

While there's been no confirmation from anyone in Beyoncé or Jay Z's team, it's not stopping the rumors from flying. So what other information do we have about Beyoncé and her current location?

We're telling you everything in the video above!

Check out the E! News clip to see all the details about the labor speculation!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

