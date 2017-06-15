Jackson Lee / Splash News
It's been a while since we've seen bedroom attire out in broad daylight, but, of course, Kim Kardashian would be the one to help it resurface.
The whatever-she-touches-turns-to-gold mogul has been serving us incredible yet unexpected wardrobe choices since she first stepped onto the scene. Which is why we're not surprised she rocked a vintage Gucci corset in the middle of the day (with discounted Margiela trousers, nonetheless), but the real question is: would you do it?
We think the answer is yes.
And because we anticipated your willingness to, at the very least, give this a try, check out the below low, mid and high-priced corset tops we picked out with you in mind.
BUY NOW: Zara Sweetheart Neckline Top, $30
BUY NOW: Fenty x Puma Scalloped Hem Corset Top, $185
BUY NOW: Tom Ford Silk Satin-Trimmed Mesh Corset, Was: $1,650, Now: $990
Make a bold fashion choice next week. We dare you.