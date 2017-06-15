Kim Kardashian's Corset Is an Unexpected Daytime Choice

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Dare to Wear

Jackson Lee / Splash News

It's been a while since we've seen bedroom attire out in broad daylight, but, of course, Kim Kardashian would be the one to help it resurface.

The whatever-she-touches-turns-to-gold mogul has been serving us incredible yet unexpected wardrobe choices since she first stepped onto the scene. Which is why we're not surprised she rocked a vintage Gucci corset in the middle of the day (with discounted Margiela trousers, nonetheless), but the real question is: would you do it?

We think the answer is yes.

And because we anticipated your willingness to, at the very least, give this a try, check out the below low, mid and high-priced corset tops we picked out with you in mind.

Shop The Look, Dare to Wear
ESC: Kim Kardashian, Dare to Wear

BUY NOW: Zara Sweetheart Neckline Top, $30

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Dare to Wear

BUY NOW: Fenty x Puma Scalloped Hem Corset Top, $185

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Dare to Wear

BUY NOW: Tom Ford Silk Satin-Trimmed Mesh Corset, Was: $1,650, Now: $990

Make a bold fashion choice next week. We dare you.

