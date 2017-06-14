Here comes the graduate!
Jessica Simpson couldn't be prouder of her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson, who just so happened to receive her preschool diploma today. The pop singer-turned-businesswoman celebrated her little girl's big day on Instagram with two adorable snapshots of Maxwell dressed in a royal blue cap and gown.
"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly," Simpson captioned a photo of the kindergarten-bound kiddie. "#kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW," she added.
In another photo of Maxwell jumping for joy with a silly smile spread across her face, Jessica expressed how most mamas feel when their kids are growing up. "Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help," the celeb said. Aww!
Simpson's hubby Eric Johnson and their son Ace Johnson, 3, were both undoubtedly on hand to see the adorable blond walk across the stage.
During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show responded to rumors that the Simpson-Johnson fam is trying to expand. "Are you sure that you're not pregnant?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked. "I heard that you were."
"Oh, gosh!" the fashion mogul replied. "We had an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus!" Jessica, 36, promised she's "not having a third" child, explaining, "They're too cute! We really can't top that."
In addition to her own kids, Jessica is incredibly close with sister Ashlee Simpson Ross's son and daughter, 8-year-old Bronx Wentz and Jagger Ross, 1. Just last month, the Simpson sisters walked the red carpet with their mom Tina Simpson, grandmother Dorothy Drew and the youngest Simpson cuties.
Congrats, Maxwell!