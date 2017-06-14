Here comes the graduate!

Jessica Simpson couldn't be prouder of her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson, who just so happened to receive her preschool diploma today. The pop singer-turned-businesswoman celebrated her little girl's big day on Instagram with two adorable snapshots of Maxwell dressed in a royal blue cap and gown.

"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly," Simpson captioned a photo of the kindergarten-bound kiddie. "#kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW," she added.

In another photo of Maxwell jumping for joy with a silly smile spread across her face, Jessica expressed how most mamas feel when their kids are growing up. "Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help," the celeb said. Aww!