Their life may be anything but average. But for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, giving daughter North West a normal life is a bigger priority than you first imagined.

As the couple's eldest child celebrates her fourth birthday today, fans are expecting plenty of family love on Instagram. And yes, a special weekend party heavily documented on Snapchat is likely in our future as well.

But behind all the social media posts and camera crews, this young Kardashian family member is trying to experience events every other child enjoys growing up.

Thanks to the power of Instagram, we now know that North has already experienced concerts including an evening at Ariana Grande's show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

When it's time for a birthday celebration, the four-year-old proves she's a big kid at heart especially when she's ringing in the big day at Disneyland. And when an invitation comes to friends' parties, mom and dad always find a way for North to attend and celebrate.