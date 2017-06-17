In April, Carly and Evan sat down with E! News and dished about their relationship and their upcoming wedding.

"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," said Carly. "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."

They also can't help but gush over their favorite qualities about each other that they've learned throughout their engagement. "I think he's just very accepting," Carly said. "I have lots of flaws, and he really just accepts them...He's just very nonjudgmental, which is super important in a relationship with anyone, and it's really nice to have with your spouse."

Evan said, "For me I think it's Carly's openness. I know exactly where she stands at all times about everything...I just think her ability to process her emotions without a filter. He continued, "I really love that she wears her heart on her sleeve and is able to just communicate without fear of anything."

