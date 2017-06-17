The show wedding must go on!
After a dramatic lead up, Bachelor in Paradise season three stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, the only couple from BIP season three to stay together, have tied the knot in a beach wedding in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, E! News has learned. The ceremony was officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison
E! News has learned that Evan's ring is a straight, wide platinum band, which is estimated to be between $1200 and $1500. Carly's wedding ring is a channel-set eternity band with diamonds all the way around. The estimated retail cost of which is $50,000. Both rings were designed by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, who has created the wedding bling for previous Bachelor and Bachelorette stars on their big day.
Amy Plumb
Despite Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season being "indefinitely" shut down, E! News confirmed earlier this week that the nuptials would continue and that the event would still be filmed and aired on ABC later this year.
Evan, who just spoke out in support of BIP, and Carly's wedding was initially intended to air as part of BIP's fourth season, which was slated to premiere on Aug. 8, before cameras stopped rolling in light of allegations of "misconduct" and an ongoing investigation being conducted by Warner Bros.
In April, Evan and Carly opened up about their wedding, telling E! News which members of Bachelor Nation they planned on including in the wedding party. Evan said Wells Adams would be a groomsman, while Vinny Ventiera, Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Luke Pell would all be on the guest list. Carly, on the other hand, said Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney would serve as bridesmaids, and Whitney Bischoff would be in attendance.
The airdate of Evan and Carly's wedding has yet to be announced.
In April, Carly and Evan sat down with E! News and dished about their relationship and their upcoming wedding.
"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," said Carly. "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."
They also can't help but gush over their favorite qualities about each other that they've learned throughout their engagement. "I think he's just very accepting," Carly said. "I have lots of flaws, and he really just accepts them...He's just very nonjudgmental, which is super important in a relationship with anyone, and it's really nice to have with your spouse."
Evan said, "For me I think it's Carly's openness. I know exactly where she stands at all times about everything...I just think her ability to process her emotions without a filter. He continued, "I really love that she wears her heart on her sleeve and is able to just communicate without fear of anything."
Congrats, you two!