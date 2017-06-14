Kailyn Lowry is getting some necessary rest and relaxation ahead of welcoming her third child into the world.
The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media today to capture her vacation, which appears to be in some tropical locale containing all the ingredients for a perfect getaway: sunshine, the beach and yummy food.
Lowry took a couple snaps of her getaway, showcasing palm trees covering her hotel as well as turquoise waters from the beach.
She also took a snap of her small duffel bag, noting it was "literally all I brought with me" as well as a green dress, which she said she bought "in every color" for the trip.
She also took to Twitter to explain further about her light packing.
"Didn't bring my straightener or curling wand," she wrote. "And it actually feels good to not 'get ready.'"
Aside from her belongings, Lowry shared a couple photos of her experiences, including her walks along the beach and her "dinner for one."
The reality star appears to be traveling alone for her babymoon as she is no longer involved Chris Lopez (the baby's father).
Furthermore, she confronted a few haters on Twitter who suggested she simply "dumped" her two sons, Isaac Elliot Rivera and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, off with their fathers.
"I never 'dump' my kids," she responded. "The only time I go on vacation is when their dads have them! Thanks!"
Meanwhile, Lowry announced her third pregnancy in February.
She took to her blog to express her excitement, writing, "Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."
After confirming the news that Lopez is the baby's father, a source told us, "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own."