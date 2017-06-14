Kailyn Lowry is getting some necessary rest and relaxation ahead of welcoming her third child into the world.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media today to capture her vacation, which appears to be in some tropical locale containing all the ingredients for a perfect getaway: sunshine, the beach and yummy food.

Lowry took a couple snaps of her getaway, showcasing palm trees covering her hotel as well as turquoise waters from the beach.

She also took a snap of her small duffel bag, noting it was "literally all I brought with me" as well as a green dress, which she said she bought "in every color" for the trip.