More information continues to come out about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal...
A source close to the production tells E! News that a second producer has stepped forward to file a complaint about whether contestant Corinne Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson.
After less than a week of shooting, season four of the ABC reality spinoff was shut down so that Warner Bros. could launch an internal investigation into "allegations of misconduct" on the Mexico set.
ABC
Reality Steve is also reporting that, like the first producer to file the complaint, the second producer was also not present when the encounter occurred, has not viewed footage of the encounter, and only heard about it second or third hand. E! News has not confirmed this information.
The outlet has also reported that, "all parties involved are wishing they could take it back. They never thought it would reach a level that it did."
He Said, She Said: The Reasons Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Couple Has Given For Their Breakups
In their statement on Sunday after news broke, Warner Bros said, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
Many cast members were spotted leaving Puerto Vallarta over the weekend, leading many cast members and fans alike to believe that the show is done filming for good.
Sources tell us that there are still plans to film Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' wedding on the beach, which would have aired during season four, and that the future of the show depends on the results of Warner Bros' internal investigation and when that investigation ends.
Our source also says that while the cast and crew would love to get back to work, however, they understand the importance of a thorough investigation. ABC has not yet commented on the situation.
Bachelor in Paradise was originally schedule to return Aug. 4 on ABC.