More information continues to come out about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal...

A source close to the production tells E! News that a second producer has stepped forward to file a complaint about whether contestant Corinne Olympios was able to give consent for a sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson.

After less than a week of shooting, season four of the ABC reality spinoff was shut down so that Warner Bros. could launch an internal investigation into "allegations of misconduct" on the Mexico set.