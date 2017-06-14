Tamra Judge's prayers have been answered.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about being estranged from her eldest daughter, the Bravo star shared some good news with her followers.

In a new Instagram post, the Cut Fitness owner revealed that she was able to celebrate Sidney Barney's high school graduation as a family.

"So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier," Tamra shared on social media. "Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney."

She added, "Your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 #family."