Tamra Judge's prayers have been answered.
After the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about being estranged from her eldest daughter, the Bravo star shared some good news with her followers.
In a new Instagram post, the Cut Fitness owner revealed that she was able to celebrate Sidney Barney's high school graduation as a family.
"So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier," Tamra shared on social media. "Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney."
She added, "Your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 #family."
Paul Drinkwater/Bravo
While Tamra has tried to keep the relationship with her eldest daughter away from cameras, the Bravo star previously opened up about her family situation during a reunion show.
She shared with viewers that Sidney decided to live with her father and Tamra's ex-husband Simon Barney full time even though the two have joint custody.
"After I opened up about it on the reunion, all hell broke loose, and it was kind of a breakthrough in the sense that we were communicating," Tamra told The Daily Dish. "It wasn't necessarily the best communication, but we were communicating. And then it kind of just goes back into I don't hear from her. But I text her once a week, tell her I love her, I tell her the door's always open for her, and let's just try to get this family back together."
Through all the ups and downs, Tamra has remained hopeful that things will get better. Fortunately, it appears her hopes have come true.
"I pray every single night. Just God, please, just watch over this family. Help them, get us all back together," she explained to Bravo. "I think that it's gonna happen."
Real Housewives of Orange County returns July 10 at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
