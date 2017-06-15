"That was f--ked up."

Elizabeth is in tears on this Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey. On the episode, The Abbey squad is in Las Vegas and when Elizabeth overhears Kim "talking s--t" about her, she breaks down.

"I just came outside to smoke a cigarette and I heard Kim talking s--t about me," Elizabeth says in the clip above. "And it's like any normal person would listen, it's a natural reaction."

Elizabeth is sitting in a place where Kim can't see her, so Kim continues to talk about Elizabeth to Lawrence and Brandi.

"It doesn't all have to be angry and terrible, it's such a turnoff to me and I like hate it," Kim says. "It really turns me off and I'm like, 'OK this is why this would never work.'"