Raise your glass to Pink—because she's made motherhood her coolest role yet.
Since giving birth to her second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, in late December, the Grammy winner has had her hands full raising her little ones. In the months since, Pink has made even the trickiest of moments with a son and daughter look all the more manageable. Some would chalk it up to star power—we chalk it up to mom power.
The notably honest star has been candid with her second child, sharing her photos of the baby with equally entertaining captions. "He thinks what I have to say is really interesting and groundbreaking," she described her most recent shot of Jameson with the 5-month-old baby smiling at her while propped up against some pillows.
However, with a 6-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, it hasn't always been smiles. As Pink told Ellen DeGenereslast year, her daughter didn't have the easiest time adjusting to becoming a big sister. Fortunately, she had an understanding mom who did her best to make everyone feel loved. "I do all kinds of stuff," she told DeGeneres, revealing she threw a "big sister party" for her first born. "I literally put Jameson down when she walks into the room."
"She's a little weepy these days, so we're working it out," the songstress candidly admitted.
The 37-year-old exhibited even more confidence when she addressed the topic of baby weight two months after giving birth—and simultaneously let every other woman reading sigh of relief. "Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this," she captioned a selfie at the gym. "(Week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!"
She had women applauding her two months later when she made a major statement about the scale. "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese," she wrote on Instagram. "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW"
She also headed out on a hike with her little one and took a break to breastfeed. While it doesn't seem like anything out of the ordinary, Pink also snapped a photo of the moment to signal to the world that it's just a regular part of life. "Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet," she wrote on social media.
In January with her son and daughter in tow, she showed her children the value of their voices with a family trip to the national Women's March, where Willow and Pink proudly held signs of love and equality while her son stayed bundled around her chest. "Very proud of my wife, and it was really special to march in the streets with my family today..." the star's longtime husband Carey Hart wrote on social media at the time.
Outside of her activism and immense fame, the performer appears to lead a very normal life with her clan. Whether she's playing hopscotch with her daughter or acting as a pillow for her little ones on the couch, Pink has clearly made motherhood a hit.