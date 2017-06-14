In a new interview with AMP Radio, Camilla Cabello discussed whether or not she's down with her ex group Fifth Harmony's new single "Down" and if she's got any thoughts about her departure—and that's when things got a little uncomfortable.
When asked if she had any regrets about her dramatic exit and the headline-making aftermath, Camilla clammed, but said: "Obviously I wish it wouldn’t have been like that because I just, you know, peace."
And then she simply said, "But like I said, I wish them the best."
Needless to say—it was tense.
Despite her feelings, the "Crying in the Club" singer did have good things to say about Fifth Harmony's new song.
"I've heard some snip its of it. I haven't had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool," said Camilla.
Asked about whether or not it was weird to hear the song without her vocals, Camila shrugged: "Not really, because I feel like it’s just been a natural evolution."
She continued, "I wish the best for them and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my own music."
In December 2016, the pop girl group took to Instagram to announce that Camila was leaving—and an Internet war was started.
The statement read, "After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well."
It continued, "You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us- Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."
The singer swiftly refuted those allegations: "Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group is simply not true...I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."