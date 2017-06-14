After a year-long hunt to find the perfect fit, Ryan Seacrest was announced as Kelly Ripa's co-host on Live! last month.

Of course, before him, several other big names filled that seat, including Michael Strahan and Regis Philbin.

Philbin was the original host of the show for 28 years before he made his exit in 2011. Strahan, on the other hand, hosted the show for a little less than four years. He made his exit in May 2016, which was followed by quite a bit of drama.

But despite all of the ups and downs the former Live! co-hosts have faced, both Philbin and Strahan extended their congratulations to Seacrest after the news was announced.

Seacrest covers the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, opening up about the whirlwind of excitement that surrounded the announcement as well as the former hosts' kind gestures.