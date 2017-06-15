Ariana Grande didn't want these headlines.

The 23-year-old pop star—used to seeing her name trend on Twitter and having countless stories circulate every time she announced a project, gave an interview, posted to Instagram or changed her hair—couldn't have ever imagined becoming part of history in this way.

Celebrities, particularly the millennial ones coming of age in the 24/7 social media culture, expect a certain amount of attention. But on May 22, Grande's name was in every paper and on every newscast because a suicide bomber had blown himself up outside her concert at Manchester Arena, an act of terror that left 22 people dead, the youngest of them an 8-year-old girl who was at the show with her older sister.

In the immediate wake of the attack, a devastated Grande tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." Her team then issued a lengthier statement.

But amid the outpouring of grief and outrage that reverberated around the world over the next few days, there was still time for some to criticize Ariana Grande for leaving the U.K. directly afterward, rather than immediately going to the hospital to meet with victims.