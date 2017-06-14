DeMario Jackson is speaking out about Bachelor in Paradise's scandal.

Following production being shut down on the ABC reality spinoff's fourth season due to "allegations of misconduct," DeMario, one of the contestants at the center of the incident under investigation, is breaking his silence in an exclusive statement provided to E! News.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," the 30-year-old said in a statement via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."