J Balvin Reveals If He's Related to the Women in a Viral Video Claiming to Be His Aunts

by Diana Marti

When you're famous, you're bound to have people come out and say that they're your relative. Sometimes you're met with people lying for publicity and then other times you're actually reunited with the family that you didn't even know you had. 

This happened to J Balvin when he came across a viral video of two women on Smule. Apparently, the pair seemed to think that he was live on the app and didn't know that it was a prerecording of him singing which allows you to create a duet with the artist. 

As the 32 -year-old sings, the women begin explaining to him that they're his aunts and even explain through which side of the family but the recording kept interrupting them and the outcome is pretty funny. 

Balvin keeps singing in the recording and the women continue to try to get his attention, they even try singing his song but they admitted that they didn't fully know the lyrics. 

That moment when your tía and prima crash your video????We can't stop laughing #JBalvin #Ginza

A post shared by TheMVTO (@themvto) on

So we had to ask, are they related?

Well, the singer had the same question himself and he even reached out to his father for clarification. 

Turns out that they are in fact family! 

"I think it's the most hilarious thing. It's really funny. I called my dad and asked about them and they really are family. You know, like a little far away, but they're family. I thought it was funny, I think it's hilarious. It was beautiful," he tells E! News. 

The musician admits he had a few good laughs watching the video but was excited to hear that they were related. 

You can catch Balvin this year during his U.S. Tour starting in September. 

