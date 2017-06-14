Corinne Olympios wants her voice heard.

In a statement released to E! News, the reality star breaks her silence days after production on Bachelor in Paradise was suddenly halted over allegations of misconduct on set and an internal investigation was launched by Warner Bros.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4," the 24-year-old Miami native shares. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Corinne continues, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."