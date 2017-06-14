Teresa Giudice Denies Cheating on Joe While He's in Prison

Teresa Giudice takes her marital vows seriously.

The June 26 issue of Us Weekly, however, paints a different picture. With her husband Joe Giudice serving 41 months in prison for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud, sources tell the tabloid the 45-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star is romancing a local businessman.

Teresa's former friend Kim DePaola claims the reality star has been dating the unnamed suitor under the radar. "They've been pretty cozy I'm going to say in the last five months," she says, adding, "I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe."

The Giudices have endured cheating rumors before—but in the past, it was Joe who was accused of being unfaithful. Over and over again, the Bravo couple denied the rampant rumors.