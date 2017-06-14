Nicole Arbour's "Dear Fat People:" The YouTuber faced controversy after she posted a nearly six-minute long video in which she bashed people who are overweight and poked fun at the positive body image movements.

The video garnered quite a bit of response, including lots of media attention. However, Arbour continued to defend the video.

"That video was made to offend people just the way I do with all the other videos," she said on The View. "It's just satire. I'm just being silly. I'm having a bit of fun and that's what we did and that topic was actually voted in by fans, some of them who are fat."