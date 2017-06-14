Paulina Gretzky Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Dustin Johnson

Baby makes four!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have officially welcomed their second son. The engaged model and professional golfer, who are already mom and dad to 2-year-old Tatum, became parents for the second time on Monday, according to ESPN's Ian O'Connor.

The proud parents have not revealed their son's name as of yet, but O'Connor tweeted a photo of the newborn on Monday.

Per a report from TMZ, Johnson has since flown to Wisconsin to compete in the 2017 U.S. Open. Perhaps he can secure another victory just in time for his first Father's Day with two sons.