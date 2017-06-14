Paulina Gretzky Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson

Michael Buckner/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

Baby makes four!

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have officially welcomed their second son. The engaged model and professional golfer, who are already mom and dad to 2-year-old Tatum, became parents for the second time on Monday, according to ESPN's Ian O'Connor.

The proud parents have not revealed their son's name as of yet, but O'Connor tweeted a photo of the newborn on Monday. 

Per a report from TMZ, Johnson has since flown to Wisconsin to compete in the 2017 U.S. Open. Perhaps he can secure another victory just in time for his first Father's Day with two sons. 

Gretzky, the 28-year-old daughter of former ice hockey pro Wayne Gretzky, announced she was expecting again in February. "Coming soon..." she captioned a photo of herself sitting cross-legged on a bed while holding an ultrasound. 

The mom of two and her golfer beau have been engaged since 2013. "Never Been Happier," she wrote on social media at the time. We'd venture to say this week she might be!

Congratulations to the new family of four!

