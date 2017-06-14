Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing These Boots

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez visits SONY Studios on Tuesday. The brunette singer is wearing white pants and a white tank top paired with booties and micro shades.

Selena Gomez's ditching her go-to boots for a lighter shade this summer.

You saw Zendaya walk the red carpet in them at The MetGigi Hadid roams around NYC in them constantly, Kendall Jenner attends high-fashion functions and now the "Bad Liar" singer's joined the ranks to serve us some necessary closet inspiration for the months to come. Clearly, white boots are all the rage and it's time you bought yourself a pair.

Not only is the style of footwear versatile (Bella Hadid loves to go full retro in them while Rihanna pairs hers with baggy jeans and menswear-inspired shirts for dinner dates—see below), but they're also a great alternative from your usual black booties because of the shade's ability to reflect light instead of absorbing it (a.k.a. say goodbye to sweaty summer feet). 

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

But don't just take our word for it! Check out the below wardrobe choices to get you inspired then shop the white boot selects we've rounded up for you.

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham\/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Paired with striped trousers and a cropped tee, Gigi's serving us some serious white boot outfit inspiration.

ESC: Kendall Jenner

J. Webber \/ Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Kendall's dressed her kicks with a floral mini dress! This look is perfect for summer parties.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Alo Ceballos\/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Then there's Bella taking a retro turn with her whole look. The all-white ensemble and furry pink bag are giving us major Clueless vibes.

ESC: Rihanna

Robert Kamau\/GC Images

Rihanna

And if you're wanting a more casual look, one ideal for dinner with girlfriends, take after Riri in boyfriend jeans and a deconstructed menswear-inspired shirt.

Now that you have these potential outfits in mind, shop the below picks!

ESC: White Boots

Steve Madden

Rival Boot, $130

ESC: White Boots

Balenciaga

Leather Ankle Boots, $1,015

ESC: White Boots

Jeffrey Campbell

Jagger Boot, $168

ESC: White Boots

Stuart Weitzman

The Clinger Bootie, $598

ESC: White Boots

Sol Sana

Lori White Patent Leather Heeled Ankle Boots, Was: $191, Now: $68

ESC: White Boots

KG Kurt Geiger

Delia Kitten Heel Boot, Was: $227, Now: $121

ESC: White Boots

GCDS

Logo Stripe Ankle Boots, $428

ESC: White Boots

Boohoo

Bethany Frilled Pointed Ankle Boot, $60

ESC: White Boots

Maison Margiela

Tabi Ankle Boots, $965

ESC: White Boots

Forever 21

Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $48, Now: $34

ESC: White Boots

DORATEYMUR

Nizip Ankle Boots, $570

ESC: White Boots

Olivier Theyskens

Mid-Heel Ankle Boots with Hook and Eye Detailing, Was: $1,613, Now: $968

These boots are made for walking...

all summer long! 

