Selena Gomez visits SONY Studios on Tuesday. The brunette singer is wearing white pants and a white tank top paired with booties and micro shades.
Selena Gomez's ditching her go-to boots for a lighter shade this summer.
You saw Zendaya walk the red carpet in them at The Met, Gigi Hadid roams around NYC in them constantly, Kendall Jenner attends high-fashion functions and now the "Bad Liar" singer's joined the ranks to serve us some necessary closet inspiration for the months to come. Clearly, white boots are all the rage and it's time you bought yourself a pair.
Not only is the style of footwear versatile (Bella Hadid loves to go full retro in them while Rihanna pairs hers with baggy jeans and menswear-inspired shirts for dinner dates—see below), but they're also a great alternative from your usual black booties because of the shade's ability to reflect light instead of absorbing it (a.k.a. say goodbye to sweaty summer feet).
But don't just take our word for it! Check out the below wardrobe choices to get you inspired then shop the white boot selects we've rounded up for you.
Gotham\/GC Images
Paired with striped trousers and a cropped tee, Gigi's serving us some serious white boot outfit inspiration.
J. Webber \/ Splash News
Kendall's dressed her kicks with a floral mini dress! This look is perfect for summer parties.
Alo Ceballos\/GC Images
Then there's Bella taking a retro turn with her whole look. The all-white ensemble and furry pink bag are giving us major Clueless vibes.
Robert Kamau\/GC Images
And if you're wanting a more casual look, one ideal for dinner with girlfriends, take after Riri in boyfriend jeans and a deconstructed menswear-inspired shirt.
Now that you have these potential outfits in mind, shop the below picks!
Rival Boot, $130
Leather Ankle Boots, $1,015
Jagger Boot, $168
The Clinger Bootie, $598
Lori White Patent Leather Heeled Ankle Boots, Was: $191, Now: $68
Delia Kitten Heel Boot, Was: $227, Now: $121
Logo Stripe Ankle Boots, $428
Tabi Ankle Boots, $965
Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $48, Now: $34
Nizip Ankle Boots, $570
Mid-Heel Ankle Boots with Hook and Eye Detailing, Was: $1,613, Now: $968
These boots are made for walking...
all summer long!