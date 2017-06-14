While Bachelor in Paradise remains a controversial topic since production of the fourth season was suspended, contestant Amanda Stanton is responding to backlash about her parenting.

The 27-year-old former Bachelor contestant, who subsequently appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and returned for this year's fourth, issued a lengthy statement on her Instagram page late Tuesday regarding her life as a mother of two.

"I don't normally like to address the trolls/mom shamers … but it's so out of control!" she began in the message posted to her Instagram Story. "I'd like to take a moment to clarify first of all that my kids DO have a father that is part of their life. They spend time with him too. So if you see a photo of me without my kids one weekend and comment something like 'mother of the year' or 'wow shouldn't she be with her kids?' Well, there's a VERY good chance that I can't be with them because they're with their dad." Stanton and her ex-husband of three years, Nick Buonfiglio, share daughters Charlie and Kinsley.