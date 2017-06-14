How Jason Sudeikis Is Supporting Immigrant Heritage Month

Jason Sudeikis wants you to know he's very proud of his immigrant heritage.

In celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman starred alongside celebs like America Ferreira, George Takei, Uzo Aduba and Ilana Glazer in a new video titled "I Am an Immigrant."

"I'm the great-grandson of immigrants, I stand with immigrants," Sudeikis says in the video. "We will continue to carve a path for them."

It's not the first time Sudeikis has discussed his heritage. Back in 2012, he appeared on the NBC documentary series Who Do You Think You Are? to learn more about his family's roots, which included both American coalmines and a link to Lithuania.

"I Stand With Immigrants" is new to Immigrant Heritage Month, providing a way for allies to stand with their immigrant friends and neighbors.