Has Beyoncé finally gone into labor for the arrival of her twins?
No one can really confirm anything because Queen B and Jay Zdo an excellent job of making sure absolutely nothing about their lives is leaked to the public (cue the surprise Beyoncé visual album drop).
However, it's important to note that—thanks to a Shade Room report—the Beyhive has been rampantly buzzing over speculation that their queen may have been admitted to the hospital and gone into labor...and let's be honest, no one knows better than those wildly dedicated fans.
But if you had any doubt, you can bet their speculation comes with receipts:
Fleet of Escalades Photographed Leaving the Couple's Los Angeles Home: Photogs captured all-black Escalade SUVs leaving Bey and Jay's neighborhood yesterday and driving straight to an L.A.-based hospital.
She's Been Admitted to an L.A.-Based Hospital: Several sources have told E! News that the singer has been admitted to an L.A.-based hospital where she likely checked in under an alias in order to prevent the media from tracking her down.
Courtesy of Beyonce
Security Has Ramped Up: With speculation that Bey has been admitted to a hospital somewhere in L.A., the paparazzi has begun swarming some of the locations she's believed to be staying. With more paparazzi comes more security, of course. Some sources even tell us she's asked to have entire hospital floors cleared in order to protect her privacy.
Her Hairstylist Posted an Interesting Photo: Celebrity hair guru, Chuck Amos, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with Bey, writing, "Hang in there, Mama!" alongside a heart to express his love for her. Many of the singer's fans believe this could be an encouraging message while she's in labor.
Solange Doesn't Have Any Shows This Week: Bey will certainly want her sister by her side for the exciting moment, and it's important to note that Solange doesn't have any shows until June 23. (On the flip side, Jay Z is scheduled to attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame tomorrow).
We All Thought She Was Due Last Month: It would make sense that Bey's twins arrive any day now, considering sources told us she was due at the end of May.
And She Already Had a Push Party: Meaning, she was nearing the end of her third trimester late last month.
The Memes Have Already Started Rolling in: OK, not that this has anything to do with whether she goes into labor, but we can't stop cracking up over the Beyhive's memes as they continue waiting on the edge of their seats...
* Beyonce Delivers The Twins *— Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) June 14, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/KX7DZoi7WU
beyonce's twins will be gemini pic.twitter.com/hI4RLgyWj5— rafael (@wonderwomans_) June 13, 2017
Nurse: Hey doctor we need you to come in, Beyoncé is in labor— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) June 14, 2017
OB/GYN: pic.twitter.com/mafGJA6n5N
Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor.— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017
I'm not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign.
The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72
DON'T LET THESE TRASH FINALS DISTRACT YOU FROM THE FACT THAT BEYONCÉ MAY BE IN LABOR RIGHT NOW #BeyHiveSupportsBeyonce pic.twitter.com/au85XjDJAO— Daniel Massoud (@4dpmass) June 13, 2017
Beyoncé is in labor.— justin lewis (@justinleewis) June 13, 2017
the twins are on their way. pic.twitter.com/mmLUfGeKaH
Once again, nothing has been confirmed at this point...all we can do is wait (and continue posting hilarious memes).
