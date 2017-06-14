"Hello, losers. Miss me?"

After 13 years, White Goodman is back—and recruiting you. In honor of Omaze's latest charity campaign, Ben Stiller's signature Dodgeball character and the Globo Gym Purple Cobras are preparing to face off against the Average Joes, led by Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn).

"Sorry to interrupt your Internet life, but for the last 13 years while I 've been living a sugar-free, protein-forward lifestyle, I've watched as all of you have gotten fatter and dumber with your hashtags and your BAEs and your Kanyes," Stiller said in character. "Everyone is so PC now. Even good old-fashioned bullying is out. Well, White Goodman has decided to get with the times."

As Goodman announced, "It's time for a little charity dodgeball, b--ches."