"Hello, losers. Miss me?"
After 13 years, White Goodman is back—and recruiting you. In honor of Omaze's latest charity campaign, Ben Stiller's signature Dodgeball character and the Globo Gym Purple Cobras are preparing to face off against the Average Joes, led by Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn).
"Sorry to interrupt your Internet life, but for the last 13 years while I 've been living a sugar-free, protein-forward lifestyle, I've watched as all of you have gotten fatter and dumber with your hashtags and your BAEs and your Kanyes," Stiller said in character. "Everyone is so PC now. Even good old-fashioned bullying is out. Well, White Goodman has decided to get with the times."
As Goodman announced, "It's time for a little charity dodgeball, b--ches."
As part of the initiative, anyone interested can donate at least $10 to play with either team. "One of you lucky losers and probably your only friend can come test your dodgeball medal against the best baller in the biz," Goodman confidently quipped.
As fans of the original movie know, the Globo Gym Purple Cobras lost their last game against the Average Joes and have returned for victory. However, they don't play fair. In the clip, Goodman distracts Justin with a dodgeball while simultaneously flinging a wrench at his head. Needless to say, play at your own risk!
If joining this epic Dodgeball reunion is what you fancy, you can visit omaze.com/globo to join the Purple Cobras or omaze.com/joes to join the Average Joes. Funds raised from the campaign will benefit the Ben Stiller Foundation, which works to improve educational opportunities for children in Haiti. The winner will also get to stay in a 4-star hotel, take a team picture in a custom dodgeball jersey and enjoy pizza with Stiller after the game—win or lose.
As Goodman concluded, "Come for the charity, stay for the balls."