The Golden Buzzers keep on coming on America's Got Talent. On the Tuesday, June 13 show, 16-year-old Christian Guardino took to the stage and sang The Jackson 5's "Who's Lovin' You." Judge Howie Mandel gave the teenager the Golden Buzzer treatment, sending him straight through to the live rounds.

"Thank you so much," Guardino said after receiving a standing ovation from Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum.

"I mean, what just happened?!" Mel said.

Mandel asked the singer, who was overcome by emotion, if he could make one wish, what would it be?