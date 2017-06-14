While they rose to meteoric fame with roles in a handful of now iconic 1980s coming-of-age films, there's one movie Hall thinks was overrated at the time—St. Elmo's Fire. "I liked it, but...," he said. Hall did not star in the 1985 film, but appeared in The Breakfast Club that same year.

As for who got "laid" the most, Hall claims that title belongs to his co-star Judd Nelson.

Outside of the Brat Pack, the actor also has fond memories of working with Madonna on Saturday Night Live. "I just thought she was hot and I was very surprised how petite she was," he recalled. "But very focused and very sexy."