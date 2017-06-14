Anthony Michael Hall Spills Some Secrets About the '80s Brat Pack, Including Which Member Got "Laid" the Most

The Breakfast Club, Cast

Universal Pictures

This member of The Breakfast Club is spilling the tea. 

Anthony Michael Hall, a notable figure of the '80s Brat Pack, stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to share some secrets about the iconic group during a juicy round of "Plead the Fifth." First up, "Marry, Shag, Kill" with his former co-stars, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy and Demi Moore. Of the three, the 49-year-old decided he would marry Moore and shag Sheedy. 

"I love you Molly, but I'd have to kill you," he quipped. He and Ringwald starred in both The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles together and reportedly briefly dated. 

While they rose to meteoric fame with roles in a handful of now iconic 1980s coming-of-age films, there's one movie Hall thinks was overrated at the time—St. Elmo's Fire. "I liked it, but...," he said. Hall did not star in the 1985 film, but appeared in The Breakfast Club that same year. 

As for who got "laid" the most, Hall claims that title belongs to his co-star Judd Nelson.

Outside of the Brat Pack, the actor also has fond memories of working with Madonna on Saturday Night Live.  "I just thought she was hot and I was very surprised how petite she was," he recalled. "But very focused and very sexy."

"She had a lot of presence—a lot of fire."

