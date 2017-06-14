America's got talent—but what about Jimmy Fallon and Heidi Klum?

The 42-year-old host and his 44-year-old guest decided to compete in a dance battle Tuesday on NBC's The Tonight Show. A dance move generator tasked each of them with improvising random choreography on the spot. "We'll randomly select a never-before-seen dance move," Fallon said. "Whoever's turn it is has to make up a dance for that move. The best dancer wins."

Here are the "never-before-seen" dance moves the two stars created:

• "Invisible Hula Hoop" (Klum)

• "Fork in the Garbage Disposal" (Fallon)

• "Speed Bowling" (Klum)

• "Mom Tries Hip-Hop" (Fallon)

• "Eggs 'N Bacon" (Fallon and Klum)

• "Let's just skip this interview," Klum said afterward. "Let's play the game some more!"

Fallon complimented his guest, calling her an "amazing dancer. But Klum gave Fallon all the credit, saying, "It's because of you, because I watch you all the time and I'm very competitive."