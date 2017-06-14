The 42-year-old host and his 44-year-old guest decided to compete in a dance battle Tuesday on NBC's The Tonight Show. A dance move generator tasked each of them with improvising random choreography on the spot. "We'll randomly select a never-before-seen dance move," Fallon said. "Whoever's turn it is has to make up a dance for that move. The best dancer wins."
Here are the "never-before-seen" dance moves the two stars created:
• "Invisible Hula Hoop" (Klum)
• "Fork in the Garbage Disposal" (Fallon)
• "Speed Bowling" (Klum)
• "Mom Tries Hip-Hop" (Fallon)
• "Eggs 'N Bacon" (Fallon and Klum)
• "Let's just skip this interview," Klum said afterward. "Let's play the game some more!"
Fallon complimented his guest, calling her an "amazing dancer. But Klum gave Fallon all the credit, saying, "It's because of you, because I watch you all the time and I'm very competitive."
Klum loves to dance—so much so, in fact, that she has a disco ball in her kitchen. "We put all the blinds down, crank the music up, and then we have dance parties in there," the German supermodel said, adding that she studied ballet, ballroom dancing, belly dancing, jazz and tap dancing as a kid. "I would go three times a week. It's what I do with my daughter now. I drive her to dance classes all the time. It's not professional, but it's just something you do as a kid."
Fallon had Klum on the show to promote America's Got Talent, which Tyra Banks now hosts. "You know, I used to work with Tyra for so many years; we would do Victoria's Secret together for like 13 years. And, I don't know, I guess they always thought we were twins. Not that we so much look alike, but they'd always call us 'Teidi' and 'Hyra'—I think because our personalities are very similar," said Klum, who's a judge on the NBC show. "So now we have a reunion again."
