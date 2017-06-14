BACKGRID
Partying brought Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together—and it also tore them apart.
For the first time since their brief trip to Cannes last month, Thorne has revealed how she met the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—and why they're better as friends than lovers. "I throw a lot of house parties, and that's how I meet these people," the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress told Complex in an interview published Tuesday. "They come to my house party and they're like, 'Yo, I heard you're having a party,' and I'm just like, 'OK, French Montana. Hi, French.' That's how I met Scott—he came to a house party of mine and I was like, 'Hi.'"
From there, she said, a friendship was born.
But Thorne was just one of a handful of women Disick was photographed with in Cannes. She said photos can be deceiving, like the one that appeared to show him fondling her. "Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he's grabbing my boob. That's very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big. They come out of my shirt all the time!" she said. "You can't keep those suckers down."
In the end, Thorne realized Disick is in a different place. "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot," she said. "It just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [in Cannes] a day and a half before I was like, 'I'm booking my flight and leaving.' I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
Since returning from the Cannes Film Festival, Thorne has been spending time with Gregg Sulkin, whom she dated for a year and has known since she was 12 years old. "Gregg and I are so close—we hang out all the time. Gregg helped me grow up and helped me through such an important and impactful time in my life. He has such great intentions," Thorne explained. "This guy is in-f--king-credibly nice and obviously ridiculously good looking and funny and charming."
While Disick hasn't commented on the nature of his relationship with Thorne—and was later spotted making out with two women at once in Las Vegas—the actress says she's not afraid to tell her truth. "It's hard because everybody's like, 'No, don't comment on it,'" she said. "But I try to use [social media] to speak up because it just genuinely irks me. I'm just like, 'I can't believe I'm reading this right now. Like this is absurd. You sketchy-ass bitches. Where'd you hear that?'"