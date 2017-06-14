Gloria Estefan's Mother Gloria "Rapuela" Fajardo Dies at 88

Gloria Estefan announced to fans that her mother Gloria Fajardo passed away Tuesday night. She was 88.
"Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris," she writes in the touching Instagram post. "They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life."
The singer then went on to explain that her mother's time of death has a particular significance for their family.
"know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel," she explains. "I will miss her every moment of every day, and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people."
For several months the 59-year-old star has kept fans updated about her mother's health, she was met with an outpour of love and support from all of her followers.
"Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands," she says.
It was Estefan's daughter, Emily, that showed the world just how amazing her grandmother was by creating rap videos on Instagram of herself and her talented grandma. Fajardo took on the name of Rapuela and fans we're obsessed! And although Emily is a musical star, Rapuela stole the show every single time.
This feeling. This feeling I'm sitting in right now. Could never be expressed in words.. but.. this is my best try: Imagine hollowing the earth then grabbing the sun and putting it inside. The sun inside the earth. That's the feeling in my chest. Seeing my Abuelita read my thank you to her in my album booklet. I am so blessed to be able to add this page to my book, both in my art, and in my life. I am so blessed. ?? come celebrate with me Feb 2 at UM, 8pm , Festival Miami: and the day after, My album is released from my soul and available for yours !! Peace and Love !! Hope to see you guys around soon!! Esta sensación. Esta sensación en la cual me encuentro sentada en este momento. Jamás la pudiera expresar con palabras..pero..este es mi mejor intento: Imaginen vaciar el mundo y después agarrar al sol y meterlo dentro. El sol adentro del mundo. Esa es la sensación que tengo en mi pecho. Ver a mi Abuelita leyendo mi agradecimiento a ella en el librito que viene con mi álbum. Me siento tan bendecida de poder añadir esta página a mi libro, tanto en mi arte como en mi vida. Soy tan bendecida?? Vengan a celebrar conmigo Febrero 2 en la Universidad de Miami a las 8pm para Festival Miami: y el día después, mi disco será lanzado de mi alma y disponible para los suyos!! Paz y amor!! Espero verlos por ahí muy pronto!!
I will never forget the pure joy and fear of playing cards against humanity with #rapuela and the whole fam today . Let me tell you. Just when you think you've had your share of shock. You experience the wrath of this little tiny amazing woman behind the cards ???????????? the world will never know ?????????????????? ... all but ... @gloriaestefan @nataliadelaguardia @violet_delaguardia @heather_beltran @thepapergirl @miriam_a_graydon @emilioestefanjr ?? thank you everyone for the birthday wishes and to everyone who made this day so special ????
We'll sure miss you, Rapuela.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.