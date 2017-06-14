Gloria Estefan's Mother Gloria "Rapuela" Fajardo Dies at 88

Gloria Estefan announced to fans that her mother Gloria Fajardo passed away Tuesday night. She was 88.

"Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris," she writes in the touching Instagram post. "They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life."