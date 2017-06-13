Members of Bachelor Nation continue to share their experiences in the franchise in the wake of Bachelor in Paradise's latest scandal.

On an "emergency" episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti were quick to dispel rumors of how much control producers have over contestants.

"I was never forced into anything. I was talked through as a friend in situations. If I was confused, they would sit with me and allow me to speak my mind and help me process," Ben shared on Ben & Ashley "Almost Famous." "Yes, there is producing that is done. It's a show! There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it's never a forced situation."

He added, "The Bachelor and Bachelorette has been around for 15 years. It is a well-oiled machine. The format of the show really hasn't changed."

This past Sunday, Warner Bros. confirmed that filming had stopped for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.