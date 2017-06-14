TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote for the Best Comedy Actor and Actress Now

Comedy Actor

Netflix, The CW, FX

Here we go again!

As we continue rolling out our official TV Scoop Awards polls, it's time to vote for your favorite actor and actress in a comedy. Who makes you laugh the most? Whose joke delivery is unparalleled? Who will succeed Faking It's Katie Stevens and Gregg Sulkin as last year's winners? 

Only you can decide, and the polls are now open. 

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the actors you love. Use them wisely...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Comedy Actress
Pick your favorite comedy actress:
TV Scoop Awards 2017: Comedy Actor
Pick your favorite comedy actor:
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Breakout Star Female, Best Breakout Star Male, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!

