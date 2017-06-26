4. She's Bringing Sexy Back: In her intro, Jones joked about how much fun she had when she was in her twenties and how young people need to be having more fun.

She yelled, "I got kidnapped when I was 21. Do you know how sexy it is to be kidnapped? Someone calling ransom for you? I had to pay my own ransom!"

Only Jones could making kidnapping funny...

5. She's the Ultimate Fantasy: Jones took a break from the live hosting to show a mock "Leslie Jones Fantasy Basketball Camp" commercial, a faux attempt at recruiting potential b-ball players to come to her make-believe sports camp.

In the video, she urges potential players, "Come play with me—a 6-foot-tall b---h from Lynwood!"

With fake maneuvers like the "Post-Up Slammer," it was hard not to laugh during the clever clip.

6. She Gets Real: When introducing fellow funnyman Jamie Foxx, the tall drink of water mentioned that she'd had a conversation with the Baby Daddy driver years ago that changed the course of her life.

Jones said that Foxx said to her at the time: "To be a good stand up, you need to live." She added, "That talk put me on the path to where I am now."

For all her yelling, Jones made sure to get to the heart of the matter—gratitude for what you have.