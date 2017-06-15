Time to give some love to the newbies!

Today's addition to the TV Scoop Award polls honors some of the newer stars who have graced our screens over the past year who we just can't get enough of.

While this category did not require that any potential break out stars be brand new to acting, we did try to keep the category limited to actors on new shows, or actors who really made an impact on existing shows over the past year. In other words, we wanted stars who really broke out between June 2016 and June 2017.

Last year, the titles went to Fear the Walking Dead and The 100's Alycia Debnam-Carey and Shadowhunters' Harry Shum Jr. Who will join them in the ranks of break out stars this year? It's your turn to decide!

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the actors you love. Use them wisely...