Netflix/Freeform/HBO
Time to give some love to the newbies!
Today's addition to the TV Scoop Award polls honors some of the newer stars who have graced our screens over the past year who we just can't get enough of.
While this category did not require that any potential break out stars be brand new to acting, we did try to keep the category limited to actors on new shows, or actors who really made an impact on existing shows over the past year. In other words, we wanted stars who really broke out between June 2016 and June 2017.
Last year, the titles went to Fear the Walking Dead and The 100's Alycia Debnam-Carey and Shadowhunters' Harry Shum Jr. Who will join them in the ranks of break out stars this year? It's your turn to decide!
All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the actors you love. Use them wisely...
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
