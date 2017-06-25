Chance the Rapper was honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards tonight for "positively impacting both local and national communities."

It was a big night for the young star, who took home Best New Artist earlier in the night. The 24-year-old rapper was also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Debra L. Lee presented the 24-year-old, who is the youngest recipient of the honor to date, with the award.

"Tonight we honor a young man from the Chi and honestly I love everything about him. He created his own path to the charts and took that same creativity to help children," Lee said. "He's not afraid to speak out for people who can't speak for themselves."

When Chance, who brought his mom Lisa Bennett as his date, accepted the award, he said, "This is wildly overwhelming. I didn't think it was going to be this crazy."