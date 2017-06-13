That was fast!

Just an episode after Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) kinda sorta non-traditionally proposed to Hanna (Ashley Benson) before conducting an unofficial ceremony in a tent, Haleb got married for real.

While they didn't have the white dress or the diamond ring or a church full of guests, they did have Hanna's mom, the Justice of the Peace, and a couple of rings that totally worked. So they're married...and that's about all the good news we can give you.

In tonight's episode, Lieutenant Tanner (Roma Maffia) took over the Rollins murder case after Furey (Nicholas Gonzalez) told her everything and basically excused himself, and Tanner really took things to the next level. All the liars had their houses raided and their belongings taken into evidence, and little bits of bad signs were quickly found, meaning it was only a matter of time before the truth started coming out.