New Edition Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 BET Awards

New Edition took home a big prize, the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the 2017 BET Awards tonight. The group, which is comprised of Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, hit the stage to accept the honor and to perform at the award show, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

After a rousing tribute that featured Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison," the men were introduced by the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah).

While accepting the award, several of the group's members made remarks. During the speeches, Brown, New Edition's most famous member, said to the crowd, "I didn't know how much our fans were going to stick with us the way our fans have stuck with us for the last 35 years...I know I've been through some s--t. Thank you for sticking with me."

The R&B group, which formed in 1978 and came to prominence in the '80s with hits like "Candy Girl" and "Cool It Now, also performed a medley of their hits.