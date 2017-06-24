Erin Andrews Is Married

It's official!
Erin Andrews married Jarret Stoll in a romantic ceremony in Montana while surrounded by close friends and family Saturday, his 35th birthday, her rep told People Saturday.
The 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator was every bit the blushing bride in a stunning dress that she's bound to look back on in photographs and love for years to come.
E! News recently caught up with the future Mrs. Stoll where she gushed about how her soul mate had helped her through her cervical cancer battle.
"By just being there, just helping me through it, right with me, telling me I shouldn't be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games."
During her sexy Health magazine cover shoot and interview, Andrews got candid about how the diagnosis put her relationship with Stoll on the fast track.
"If anything, it was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time. Because you don't know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, ‘OK, so this is your cervix, this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part…' We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies!"
She added, "You have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.' I'm like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we're spending our lives together.' And he was amazing."
It definitely sounds like Stoll and Andrews are a winning duo—congratulations to the newlyweds!