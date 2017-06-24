Erin Andrews Is Married

It's official!

Erin Andrews married Jarret Stoll in a romantic ceremony in Montana while surrounded by close friends and family Saturday, his 35th birthday, her rep told People Saturday.

The 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host and Fox Sports commentator was every bit the blushing bride in a stunning dress that she's bound to look back on in photographs and love for years to come.

E! News recently caught up with the future Mrs. Stoll where she gushed about how her soul mate had helped her through her cervical cancer battle.