Teen Mom fans may come for the kids, but they definitely stay for the relationships.

When MTV first premiered 16 and Pregnant, the cast and crew hoped to document the ups and downs of young moms and their children.

Fast-forward to today and the original cast is in their twenties and still captivating audiences with their relationships surrounding their children and partners. Two cast members in particular are Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham.

While they have always been open about their lives as moms, it's their romantic relationships that have kept fans on their toes.

After fan sites picked up an Instagram Live video of Amber where she reportedly revealed that she is not with Matt Baier, the proud mom to daughter Leah set the record straight.