How to Rock Straight Eyebrows Like Kendall Jenner

There's a new eyebrow trend in town.
If you haven't noticed celebs like Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham rocking unarched eyebrows, don't fret—it's meant to be subtle. Eyebrows play a supporting role on the face. They help to frame and highlight your features, creating more symmetry and bringing attention to your makeup. Straight brows, also known as angled brows, give your face a bit of a lift, promising a youthful, boyish look.
The best part: It's easy to recreate! With help from brow expert Jared Bailey from Benefit Cosmetics, we've broken down the style into simple steps, so you can rock the look today.
Splash News
Watch our tutorial above!
Pro tip: Before you place any product on your eyebrows, test the product on your hand so you know just how much is on the brush. This will prevent having to blend excess products and save time.
Step 1: Using a spoolie, brush the hairs slightly downward to cover the exposed brow bone.
Step 2: Using a cream gel (like Benefit Kabrow Eyebrow Cream Color), straighten the arch of your brow with a solid fluid line along the base of the brow using the orbital bone as the guide.
Step 3: Push the brow gel upward through the brow hairs in the direction of your hair's growth.
Step 4: Comb a subtle hair highlighter, such as the Pixi by Petra Eyebrow Enhancer, through the brows to give it dimension and a natural look.
Say hello to better brows!
Model's Clothing: Naked Princess Criss Cross Romper
Model's Sunglasses: Pared Eyewear Kohls & Kaftans