How to Rock Straight Eyebrows Like Kendall Jenner

There's a new eyebrow trend in town.

If you haven't noticed celebs like Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham rocking unarched eyebrows, don't fret—it's meant to be subtle. Eyebrows play a supporting role on the face. They help to frame and highlight your features, creating more symmetry and bringing attention to your makeup. Straight brows, also known as angled brows, give your face a bit of a lift, promising a youthful, boyish look.

The best part: It's easy to recreate! With help from brow expert Jared Bailey from Benefit Cosmetics, we've broken down the style into simple steps, so you can rock the look today.