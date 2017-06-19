First, a little bit of background on her recent career...let's just call them occurrences. The actress spent most of the late aughts getting into trouble on set, with problems ranging from late nights to missed call times to the inability to deliver her lines. She entered rehab several times and has had multiple brushes with the law. It seemed like any chance of occupational redemption was very slim, which was the exact point at which writer Bret Easton Ellis and director Paul Schrader swooped in to cast her in their psycho-sexual thriller The Canyons.

That was supposed to be her big comeback. A grand gesture of mea culpa to all of Hollywood, proving that she did actually have the ability to live up to her extremely high potential. It was supposed to be a riveting, if unconventional, movie about a trust fund baby who finds out that his girlfriend and the lead of his new film project are in the midst of a torrid affair. It was supposed to buzzier-than-buzzy, putting the troubled Lohan alongside kind-of-famous-mostly-just-infamous porn star James Deen in a marquee made for the tabloids. Instead it was a total disaster.

What went down on the set of The Canyons is now classic Hollywood lore, the different twists and turns of which would seem to be something that could only have been written for a movie. To start, Lohan was fired before the movie even started shooting, a result of going AWOL during pre-production table reads. (She was, of course, given a second chance.) On an early filming day she executed what basically amounted to a jail break after she was told she couldn't leave for lunch. She was constantly late, and famously stayed out partying with Lady Gaga until 6:00 a.m. It took two months to convince her come back for re-shoots. The final product was widely regarded as a flop and the on-set shenanigans so absurd that they inspired several online tell-alls (like this from a New York Times reporter who was invited along for filming and this from the point of view of the producer).