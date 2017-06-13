Peta Murgatroyd is shedding for the wedding.

With only weeks left until the Dancing With the Stars pro marries Maksim Chmerkovskiy, it's no wonder Peta is kicking her fitness routine into overdrive. Whether you're an avid reader of the incredibly toned athlete's All Things Fam and Glam blog or one of her many Instagram followers, you'll understand when we say Murgatroyd is going hard in the gym before the big day.

So what does it take to look as fab as this bride-to-be only five months after giving birth? Well, E! News caught up with Peta's trainer Tim Hartwig, a strength and conditioning coach who works primarily with athletes in Los Angeles. Hartwig says he's prepping Peta with the same techniques clients like Rashad Jennings use before football season starts, and it's nothing short of intense.



Seven weeks before becoming a Mrs., Peta began working out three days a week with Hartwig and two days a week on her own. Tim says the Australian stunner's goal is to "maximize fat loss" and achieve a "nice, lean look" through a mix of healthy nutrition and fitness. That involves teaching Murgatroyd "how to balance her diet" with increased water and protein intake as well as introducing healthy carbs like brown rice, quinoa and sweet potatoes into her meals.