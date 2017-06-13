FX is switching things around a bit when it comes to American Crime Story.

Hurricane Katrina was originally announced as the follow up to the wildly successful first season of the anthology series, with the third season set to cover Andrew Cunanan's murder of Gianni Versace. Now, plans have changed, and FX has made a swap.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will now air as season two in 2018, E! News has confirmed, starring Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan.

Max Greenfield and Ricky Martin will also star.