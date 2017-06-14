Selena Gomez Releases Epic "Bad Liar" Music Video

Nearly one month after Selena Gomez released her newest track, "Bad Liar," the singer is finally treating fans to the official music video.
And after teasing the film on Instagram to her 122 million followers—she is the reigning queen of the social media platform after all—Selenators around the globe can vouch for the fact that Gomez's latest project was well worth the wait.
During a recent interview, SelGo opened up to Vogue about why her Instagram popularity originally freaked her out, but she's now learning to take it all in stride.
"As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about. I always end up feeling like s--t when I look at Instagram," the 24-year-old singer admitted. "Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit…I've been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn't. But I have to be honest with them. I feel that's a huge part of why I'm where I am."
She also noted that she counts Dialectical Behavior Therapy as one of the biggest tools she's leaned on to help her face her hurdles over the past few years.
"DBT has completely changed my life," Gomez told Vogue. "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."
And now, with new music on the airwaves and a new love with The Weeknd, it seems as though Gomez is happier than ever.