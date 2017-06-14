Selena Gomez Releases Epic "Bad Liar" Music Video

Nearly one month after Selena Gomez released her newest track, "Bad Liar," the singer is finally treating fans to the official music video.

And after teasing the film on Instagram to her 122 million followers—she is the reigning queen of the social media platform after all—Selenators around the globe can vouch for the fact that Gomez's latest project was well worth the wait.

During a recent interview, SelGo opened up to Vogue about why her Instagram popularity originally freaked her out, but she's now learning to take it all in stride.