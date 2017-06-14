And speaking of theme songs, the reboot's all-new opening sequence has been revealed by the network as well on the official DuckTales Facebook page, with the help of a paddling of adorable real-life ducklings. Performed by singer-songwriter Felicia Barton, the new version of the iconic song will be released by Walt Disney Records on Friday, June 23. Be sure to check out the new opening sequence above!

In honor of the big premiere, Disney is pulling out all the stops. The DuckTales: All Ducked Out avatar creator is set to launch in July on the Disney XD app and on Disney LOL with new games rolling out thereafter, while Donald Duck will find himself featured in the popular game Angry Birds beginning Thursday, August 3. Not only that, but new DuckTales print and e-book titles will be made available this summer ahead of 2018's doodle book, joke book and guide book written by the characters in the series.