iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

There's a music party happening in Canada and we're all invited.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate some of the best tunes of the past year.

Hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, the television event will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Lorde, Imagine Dragons and Niall Horan.

As for who could win big during tonight's telecast, all eyes are on A Tribe Called Red, Grimes and Shawn Mendes who top the list with an impressive four nominations.

So who's walking away with trophies during tonight's show? Take a look at the complete winners updating throughout the night below.