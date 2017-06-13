It's raunchy, it's rowdy and it's definitely not a chick flick!
At the premiere of her new film, Rough Night, Scarlett Johansson met up with E! News and set the record straight to the people who are calling the wild comedy a "chick flick."
The 32-year-old told E! News, "What's been really funny is that I have had a lot of people saying things to me as we have been doing press for this film that it's a 'ladies movie' about...'four ladies' and I am like 'Well, not necessarily.'"
The Avengers star continued, "It seems almost sort of passé that to say that is a 'ladies movie.' Once we can accept that women are funny and that we allow ourselves to talk about taboo subjects and take the stigma off of them, then I see it's a lot more inclusive environment."
As for the film's raunchy factor, she said, "It's funny I don't even think about this film as being raunchy, but I guess it's a little salty... What really appealed to me is that the script is so damn funny and it made me laugh out loud and I don't think that's ever really happened to me before."
But she's not the only actress at the premiere who was sounding off about the film's hilarity. Kate McKinnon made sure to stop by E! News and gush about her talented co-stars, Johansson, Workaholics star Jillian Bell, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz.
"There is so much love there. I am not even sure why we just instantly had the feeling of a fourth grade sleepover.
As for working with the usually dramatic actress, the SNL star said being on set with Johansson was inspiring.
"She's hilarious. She was just instantly so funny and was so great at improvising and it was just really exciting to watch her do comedy, as well as be so grounded," said McKinnon. "I just love being in the room watching her act. She's a master class."
The film follows five women, who come together 10 years after graduating from college. These five friends are going to have the time of their lives—if it kills them (or someone else!) In the R-rated comedy, Jess (played by Johansson) reunites with her four college friends when they rent a beach house in Miami for her wild and raunchy bachelorette weekend, but all goes awry (aka the stripper they hired ends up dead) during this life-changing night.
Get ready to have a Rough Night, when the film hits theaters on June 16.