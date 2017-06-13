It's raunchy, it's rowdy and it's definitely not a chick flick!

At the premiere of her new film, Rough Night, Scarlett Johansson met up with E! News and set the record straight to the people who are calling the wild comedy a "chick flick."

The 32-year-old told E! News, "What's been really funny is that I have had a lot of people saying things to me as we have been doing press for this film that it's a 'ladies movie' about...'four ladies' and I am like 'Well, not necessarily.'"

The Avengers star continued, "It seems almost sort of passé that to say that is a 'ladies movie.' Once we can accept that women are funny and that we allow ourselves to talk about taboo subjects and take the stigma off of them, then I see it's a lot more inclusive environment."