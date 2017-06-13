Katy Perry shared a lot of personal information during her 96-hour livestream event.

To celebrate the release of her new album, Witness, Katy posted a live stream on YouTube, allowing everyone to watch her throughout the weekend. The live stream came to an end on Monday with a fan concert in Los Angeles and now we're looking back at the most revealing moments from her entire live stream event.

One of the most talked-about moments from the live stream occurred during Monday's concert, when Katy changed the lyrics to her song "Swish Swish." The song is rumored to be about Taylor Swift and it sounds as though Katy was sending her a message on Monday.

Katy sang, "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl." Which took the place of the original line, "Don't you come for me."