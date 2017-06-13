There's a whole lot of love between the members of Black Eyed Peas.
While the group has been hard at work on a variety of projects, will.i.am continues to assure fans that the talented faces behind "Pump It" and "Let's Get It Started" are very much together.
At the same time, he's also teasing Fergie's next solo album.
"Fergie is working on her new solo project," will.i.am shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi. "It's really fresh. Double Duchess."
He shared, "Fergie's great and her project is amazing. I worked on it. We're working on Black Eyed Peas. We're a family and we're going to continue to do our thing."
Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
For will.i.am specifically, he's currently supporting the new Apple Music series titled Planet of the Apps. The 10-episode series celebrates the world of apps and the talented people who create them.
Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gary Vaynerchuk join him as executive producers and advisers.
And for those music lovers who are still curious about what's going down with the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am continues to tell fans that Fergie is still very much a part of the family.
"Lies...@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun," he previously shared on Twitter when referencing an article that confirmed Fergie's departure. "That doesn't mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever."
We got a feeling that good things are coming soon!