Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Matching Tattoos of a Butterfly

This romance has grown some wings.
It seems Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made their romance permanent—at least on their ankles. The reality star and rapper debuted matching tattoos on Snapchat Monday night. The art in question? Butterflies. Both got miniature wings inked by their feet and if they were to put their ankles together, the images would make a whole butterfly.
The insect is particularly significant to the Grammy nominee, who recently released a track called "The Butterfly Effect" in May after they started dating. Scott has made additional references to a butterfly on social media, alluding to a potential nickname for his famous girlfriend.
Mi ? woke mi this morning :))))))— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 6, 2017
Waiting on the ?— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 27, 2017
While they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, Kylie and Travis have been spotted out and about together in recent months, sitting courtside in Houston, strolling in Miami, clubbing in Boston or making out in Los Angeles.
If their matching tattoos is any indication, it seems these two are really going steady. As one source told E! News previously of their undefined relationship,"It's real."
They're not the first famous pair to take the plunge with matching tattoos. Back in September 2016, Rihanna and Drake, who were seeing each other at the time, sported matching camouflage sharks.
Here's hoping they don't ever regret the ink...
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!