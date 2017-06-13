Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Matching Tattoos of a Butterfly

This romance has grown some wings.

It seems Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made their romance permanent—at least on their ankles. The reality star and rapper debuted matching tattoos on Snapchat Monday night. The art in question? Butterflies. Both got miniature wings inked by their feet and if they were to put their ankles together, the images would make a whole butterfly.

The insect is particularly significant to the Grammy nominee, who recently released a track called "The Butterfly Effect" in May after they started dating. Scott has made additional references to a butterfly on social media, alluding to a potential nickname for his famous girlfriend.