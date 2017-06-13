Is Bachelor in Paradise Done for Good? An Expert Weighs In

Worry not, Bachelor nation...Bachelor in Paradise may not be getting the ax for future seasons.

After controversy erupted Sunday, Warner Bros. announced filming for the summer series had been "suspended indefinitely" amid allegations of "misconduct." This, of course, had the show's fans wondering whether that means it could be canceled for the season...or if this controversy could result in the show being canceled for good.

As we continue waiting on the edge of our seats for any more information, E! News reached out to branding expert Rob Frankel to weigh in on the future of BIP.